LCD Soundsystem Movie To Debut At Sundance, See The Trailer

Its easy (like, really easy) to say that LCD Soundsystem was one of the most influential bands of the last decade, capturing an unique sound and energy that reflected the landscape of the times.

Even though their music was rarely played on any Top 40 radio stations (at least here in the U.S.), those who were in-the-know and/or were die-hard music fans were totally down with the New-York-based musical ensemble.

On April 2, 2011, LCD Soundsystem played their last show ever at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Frontman James Murphy had made the decision earlier that year to force the band into early retirement while they were still at the top of their game.

Even though the news of the decision seemed sudden and a bit of shock to most, fans came through, rallying into the sold-out show during that first weekend back last April.

For someone who was and still is a LCD Soundsystem fan, and somehow made it to the official after-party that same night down in Soho, the concert seemed to be probably one of the best farewell-shows of our time. With a strict, totally appropriate dress code of black and white, fans from both the music and media worlds, including comedian Aziz Ansari, Reggie Watts, Arcade Fire and many others, were also in attendance at the history-making performance.

If you weren’t able to make it to LCD Soundsystem’s final show like myself, thankfully film directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace had a couple of cameras following James Murphy during the days before and after the big final hoo-rah. Eventually, they turned that footage into a documentary film called SHUT UP AND PLAY THE HITS that will be making its debut during next week’s Sundance Film Festival.

Hopefully, the film will also eventually be making the rounds at select theatres worldwide, but until then, fans will have to just leer at this movie trailer (posted down below) on repeatjust like the song.