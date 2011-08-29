Lady Gaga’s Jo Calderone Mans Up With Terry Richardson

If you haven’t been living under a rock the last month, then you might be familiar with Lady Gaga’s latest personality inventionher drag king personae known as Jo Calderone.

Emerging from Gaga’s latest music video for the single “You and I,” Jo Calderone reappeared at light night’s VMAs on MTV as the awards show’s opening act. Jo, whose looks and unwashed style remind us of what a younger, greased up version of Billy Joel might look like, seems like he has already made BFFs with fellow Lady Gaga buddy and fashion photog Terry Richardson.

Just this afternoon, the fashion photographer-slash-borderline creepster posted his latest set of photos on his personal website Terry Richardson’s Diary, which include black-and-white candid shots of the New York-based photographer hanging out with Jo Calderone. There isn’t much information about where or when the photos were shot, but I’m going to take a good guess that the snaps might have been shot in the dressing room at last night’s VMAs.

To check out all four photos from Terry Richardson with his latest bosom buddy, click through the images in the slideshow above!