Lady Gaga Lands the Cover of the World’s Biggest Magazine

I guess it only seems appropriate that the world’s biggest pop star would play cover girl for the world’s biggest magazine.

Visionaire, the New York-based print magazine (that was started back in 1991 to offer a forum to highlight established and emerging artists, personalities and leaders in the realms of art, fashion and contemporary culture), has just released their 61st issue, titled “Larger Than Life.”

The latest issue has Lady Gaga on the cover as a mermaid and was shot by Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin. Other contributors also include Carine Roitfeld‘s BFF Mario Sorrenti, Bruce Weber, Doug Aitken, Ryan McGinley, Marina Abramovic and Karl Lagerfeld, each taking the phrase “Larger Than Life” and interpreting it in their own unique vision.

The standard edition (which comes in at a staggering size of over three-by-four feet!) comes in a limited run of 2,500 copies at $375 each. But if you live by the motto “Go big or go home,” then you might want to instead invest in the almost five-by-seven foot deluxe edition that comes with a hefty price tag of $1,500.

For those of you in New York City, you can check out the oversized magazine in person by heading to 11 Mercer Street in SoHo.

And for everyone else, check out this promo video from the magazine below that features three models toting the deluxe issue around the city just to get an idea on how massive this magazine really is!