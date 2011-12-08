Lacee Swan’s It-Girl Enchiladas: An Easy, Low-Budget Dish!

With the holiday season in full effect, we bet you’re already getting your fair share of parties to head out to this month.

Of course, it’s always great to bring something to the party as a guest, whether it be a bottle of wine or even a tray platter you bought at the grocery store.

But if you’re strapped for cash, especially with all the gift buying for all your friends and family, why not try your hand at cooking a dish to serve up to fellow party-goers this year?

We hit up our girl Lacee Swan, who we’ve already dubbed “The Hipster Martha Stewart”, to see what foodie tricks she had up her vintage, ruffly sleeves for the perfect holiday party dish.

Mixing two of our favorite things, Mexican food and It-girls, she gave us this exclusive recipe for her It-Girl Enchiladas. They’re totally yummy, and plus, they won’t do too much damage to your bank statement.

After serving up these bad boys at your next holiday shin dig, you might even turn into an It-girl yourself as these yummy nom noms will likely morph you into Little Miss Popularwell, at least with the foodies!

Watch out Leigh Lezark, Mia Moretti, Ilirjana Alushaj, Byrdie Bell, Alexandra Richards, etc…