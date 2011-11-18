Label Crush: Tsumori Chisato Does Pastels & Knits For Fall

Tsumori Chisato is a Japanese-born designer who has been sending her signature “graceful, elegant and fun” looks down the runways since 1990.

Regularly showing at Paris Fashion Week, her designs can be spotted in select boutiques and shops throughout Asia, United States, Italy, Russia and Scandinavia.

For the fall 2011 season, we are loving her use of pastels, knits, satins, and a variety of appliqus, drawing style inspiration from the 60s and 70s.

Big props go to the pastel-meets-knits looks, proving that it doesn’t have to be spring or summer in order for you to rock some bright hues in your outfit.

Take a look at some of our favorite head-to-toe looks from the Tsumori Chiasto fall/winter 2011 ready-to-wear show from Paris Fashion Week in the slideshow above!