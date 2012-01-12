Label Crush: Lucca Couture Goes Tea Party Chic For Spring

According to the Spring 2012 lookbook for L.A.-based womenswear label Lucca Couture, afternoon garden parties are so in this seasonand we’re totally down with that.

Featuring pastels, florals and striped patterns, the Spring 2012 collection combines a soft elegance with a sprinkle of street style edge. You can either play up the feminity of the clothing range by adding on a few pearl necklaces and delicate headgear, or play up the cool, casual vibe with oversized tops and maxi skirts from the collection by pairing them with a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots and a drawstring knapsack.

Plus, you won’t have to worry about breaking the bank with Lucca Couture, as all of the pieces from this season don’t go past the $100 mark!

Check out our favorite looks from the Spring 2012 lookbook in the slideshow above, and head over to the Lucca Couture website to check out more styles from the label!