Label Crush: Go Big Or Go Flow With Sweden’s Rodebjer

I swear, there is nothing that Swedish folks do that I don’t like.

Latest case in point: Stockholm’s Rodebjer newest collection for the spring/summer 2012 season is comfortably modern minimalism chicness to the max.

Imaged after what an artist might wear while taking up holiday along the Mediterranean coast, the season’s line (aptly titled “AUTOMATICALLY SUNSHINE”) mixes all sorts of fabrics to create overly flowy silhouettes, perfect for those who prefer to actually be able to breathe in their clothes in the summertime.

I’m especially loving the dresses and skirts that feature the rainbow-colored print that looks like a woven blanket from New Mexico. Thankfully, the actual fabric of the print itself isn’t a heavy, semi-itchy woven cotton, but a light-weight, smooth-to-the-touch viscose material. Now that’s what I call a fashionable win-win situation.

Check out more amazing styles from the Swedish brand’s spring/summer 2012 lookbook in the slideshow above!