Label Crush: Elizabeth Knight Jewelry’s Primitive Collection

I’m not going to lie — when the Elizabeth Knight Jewelry spring 2012 lookbook landed in my inbox, I was so stoked about the whole collection that I was thisclose to doing some serious damage with my credit card.

For spring 2012, Elizabeth Knight jewelry designer Elizabeth Thompson (the line is named after her grandmother) went for a more tribal aesthetic for her “Primitive” collection.

Infused with angular lines and spherical shapes, the springtime set of accessories includes rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets made from brass and leather.

Check out a handful of the top pieces from the collection in the slideshow above!