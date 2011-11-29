StyleCaster
Share

Label Crush: Elizabeth Knight Jewelry’s Primitive Collection

What's hot
StyleCaster

Label Crush: Elizabeth Knight Jewelry’s Primitive Collection

Susie G
by
Label Crush: Elizabeth Knight Jewelry’s Primitive Collection
7 Start slideshow

I’m not going to lie — when the Elizabeth Knight Jewelry spring 2012 lookbook landed in my inbox, I was so stoked about the whole collection that I was thisclose to doing some serious damage with my credit card.

For spring 2012, Elizabeth Knight jewelry designer Elizabeth Thompson (the line is named after her grandmother) went for a more tribal aesthetic for her “Primitive” collection.

Infused with angular lines and spherical shapes, the springtime set of accessories includes rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets made from brass and leather.

Check out a handful of the top pieces from the collection in the slideshow above!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Tube Necklace, $240, at Elizabeth Knight Jewelry

Large Spike Earrings, $70, at Elizabeth Knight Jewelry

Stacked "V" Necklace, $450, at Elizabeth Knight Jewelry

Rope Cuff, $130, at Elizabeth Knight Jewelry

Stone Ring, $75, at Elizabeth Knight Jewelry

Blade Ring, $75, at Elizabeth Knight Jewelry

Next slideshow starts in 10s

9 Fashionable Holiday Ornaments For Your Tree

9 Fashionable Holiday Ornaments For Your Tree

Promoted Stories

share