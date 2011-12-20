StyleCaster
Label Crush: Dallas Maynard's Debut Jewelry Collection

Susie G
by
Jewelry: it’s by far the best (and easiest) kind of gift to give this holiday season. Whether you’re a girl or a boy, just about everybody seems love jewelry these days (see Man Repeller).

Cue in our latest label crush, Dallas Maynard. Based out of Chicago, we love her sculptured jewelry pieces that make us feel like we’re wearing minitaturized pieces of art.

Inspired by Art Nouveau, Victorian-Gothic styles and the natural world, her antique-like pieces feel oh-so fresh and modern.

Check out a few of our favorite pieces from her debut collection in the slideshow above!

Polar Bear Cameo Ring, $140, at Dallas Maynard

Raven Skull Necklace, $175, at Dallas Maynard

Gator Hugs Ring, $74, at Dallas Maynard

Little Bird Ring, $130, at Dallas Maynard

Horseshoe Nail Necklace, $50, at Dallas Maynard

Vintage Fur Ring, $118, at Dallas Maynard

Trumpet Seahorse Cannon Ring, $420, at Dallas Maynard

Gimme Danger Dagger Dusters, $84, at Dallas Maynard

