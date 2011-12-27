Label Crush: Cast Eyewear Sunglasses From Indonesia

The other day I was trolling through the blogosphere when I happened to stumble upon the Six Six Sick blog, run by a very good friend of StyleCaster, Tiffany Gong (who you just might remember being featured in DKNY‘s “Show Me Something New York” campaign right here on the site).

In a recent post, she did a write-up on a small eyewear label called Cast Eyewear based out of Indonesia. The brains behind the operation is run by a gal that goes by the name of Fa Empel, who’s modelling out a pair of her own self-designed sunnies in the photo above.

While her eyewear collection only has three different styles at the moment, I’m already crushing hard for all of them, especially the pair that has the round specs with a thin gold frame around each lens, and is called “tell him that you and i are in love” (awesome name, by the way).

Check out all three styles for yourself in the slideshow above, and watch this quite interesting video lookbook from Cast Eyewear below.

Beware: there is a slightly uncomfortable cherry-eating scene at the end of the clip.