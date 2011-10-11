Kreayshawn & Neon Indian Are Trying to Pull a Kanye & Gaga

Just last week, those quirky Brooklyn kids over at VICE announced the year’s most unlikely tour bill: Chillwave indie rocker Neon Indian and 2011’s biggest YouTube sensation Kreayshawn are hitting the road this fall and invading a college near you for the first-ever Noisey.com tour, presented by Dell and Intel with support from social music site Rdio.

This is probably causing a lot of you to have a “Huh?” moment right now, like when Kanye West announced back in 2009 that he would be co-headlining a tour with the now equally infamous Lady Gaga (which eventually ended up getting cancelled due to poor ticket sales).

But, to be quite honest, the pairing sounds like it has the makings of one heck of an entertaining show, especially considering the antics Kreayshawn will pull out on stage. Plus, we know firsthand that Neon Indian performances are the polar opposite of a snooze fest, so if all else fails (a.k.a. Kreayshawn gets too sloppy on her pre-game one night to go on stage), at least Alan Palomo et al will be there to save the night.

Noisey College Tour Dates:



Oct 24th: Iowa City, IA – University of Iowa

Oct 25th: Columbia, MO – University of Missouri

Oct 26th: Urbana, IL – University of Illinois

Oct 27th: Ames, IA – Iowa State

Oct 28th: Madison, WI – University of Wisconsin

Oct 31st: Northampton, MA – Smith College

Nov 1st: Syracuse, NY – Syracuse University

Nov 2nd: Hempstead, NY – Hofstra University

Nov 3rd: Providence, RI – Providence College

Nov 4th: Brunswick, ME – Bowdoin College