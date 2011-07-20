Know The Pros: Sebastian Professional Stylist Janine Jarman

To be part of the Sebastian Professional Stylist Design Team, you have to be a true “artiste” in every sense of the word. Daring, provocative, edgy, innovative Sebastian Professional Stylists aren’t afraid to think outside of the box to create some of the most exciting and fearless hair styles out there today.

This week I chatted with stylist Janine Jarman, another top talent on the Sebastian Professional Stylist Design Team, to get the inside scoop on the former Shear Genius contestant. I found out that this LA lady is a big fan of Hello Kitty, gets her style inspiration from a Full House actress and recently threw a quinceaera in honor of her 30th birthday.

A quinceaera for her 30th birthday?! Um, amazing!

Check out the interview below to see why Janine Jarman might just have to be my newest BFF.

What music are you currently listening to?

Right now I’m revisiting the B-52s and Dolly Parton as well as mid 90s “girl power” music. As far as current artists, I’m into Adele, Janelle Mone and Mumford & Sons.

What was the last good party you went to?



My 30th birthday party on April 17th at my loft in downtown LA. It was a quinceaera times two. We all dressed like cholas and cholos, barbecued with friends, drank jalapeo margaritas and hit the piata. Oh, and every one brought me champagne for presents! Best ever!

What is your favorite place in Los Angeles?

Huntington Gardens in Pasadena. It has the best array of gardensI could wander and get lost there for days.

Who are your favorite style icons and why?

Mary-Kate Olsen is rad because she rocks couture on an everyday basis. Agyness Deyn is always a trendsetter, and Peaches Geldof is always rad.

What are your favorite hair trends for Summer 2011?

Fish tail braids! So pretty and fun. Also, great to get hair up when it’s hot.

What’s a common hair no-no that you hear clients talk about doing or see on people, and what’s a good alternative or solution?

Using bad products and over using them. Consult with your stylist on what and how to use professional-only products. Also, choosing hairstyles that you like but don’t suit you or your hair texture.

What are your favorite hairstyle products you love to use on your clients at the moment?

I’m super into Potion 9 with Taming Elixir on curly hairto hydrate and tame long locks.

What’s the best way to maintain a hairstyle from the day into the night?

Tie slightly damp hair into a coil at the back of your head all day and at the end of the day release it for beachy waves. Finish with a spritz of travel Shaper [hairspray] in your purse.

If you weren’t a stylist today, what would you be doing for a living instead?

I always wanted to be a fancy first class international flight attendant. Turns out I’m 4 inches too short for the height requirement to safely reach the overhead bins.

If you could be any Anime character, who would it be and why?

Does Hello Kitty count? I have an absurd obsession with the mouthless feline that started at age 5.

What designers and photographers would you love to collaborate with?

As far as my dream scenario, I love Rodarte, Betsey Johnson, Chanel, D Squared and anyone with brand distinctionand courage. I would love to work with Annie Leibovitz and Mert & Marcus.

