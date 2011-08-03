Know The Pros: Sebastian Professional Stylist Anthony Cole

To be part of the Sebastian Professional Stylist Design Team, you have to be a true “artiste” in every sense of the word. Daring, provocative, edgy, innovative Sebastian Professional Stylists aren’t afraid to think outside of the box to create some of the most exciting and fearless hair styles out there today.

Meet this week’s featured artist, Anthony Cole. This New York-based stylist uses his passion for hair, fashion, art, photography and karate to keep him focused and centered.

Cole is also an avid traveller and loves to emerge himself in new cultures. For him, getting to meet new people from all over the world is the best way to meet and inspire fellow creatives, as well as motivate them to “step outside of the box.”

To find out more about this innovative world explorer, like what his favorite Fashion Week locale is or which actor would play the lead in his own biopic, check out the interview below!

Favorite art exhibit or movie you saw this summer?

“Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

What are your favorite summer hair trends you expect to see transition into the fall?

My favorite summer trends that I feel will carry though fall is that classic 50s/60s Hollywood glamour.

Favorite Sebastian Professional product you love to use on your clients at the moment?

Potion 9 mixed with Mousse Forte.

What’s your favorite Fashion Week location to work at?

New York, it’s my hometown!

What’s a common hair no-no that you hear clients talk about doing or see on people, and what’s a good alternative or solution?

Being too trendy sometimes just does not always work for everyone, like having really straight hair. I always say hair needs movement.

If you could style anyone, dead or alive, who would it be and why?

Hands down, Lady Gagashe is so open and original.

When you’re not in a salon or working on a photo shoot, what do you like to do in your spare time?

Karate, meditation and yoga.

Is there anything you have taken away from the sport of karate that you use towards your technique and skills as a stylist?

Yesfocus and body awareness.

If you weren’t a stylist today, what would you be doing for a living instead?

I’d be an artistI love to paint.

If your life was turned into a biopic, what would the title of it be, and who would play you and why?

It Is What It Is, and I’d be played by Johnny Depp because he seems really deep and cool at the same time.

To read more about our relationship with Sebastian Professional please visit cmp.ly/3.