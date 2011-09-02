Kirsten Dunst, Cory Kennedy Get Sketchy, But in a Good Way

Fashion fans better get ready for a sweet dose of eye candy and style inspiration thanks to the colorful drawings from Spanish illustrator Berto Martnez. His fashion-inspired creations feature some of the industry’s biggest faces, including models and celebs like Kirsten Dunst, Lou Doillon, Agyness Deyn, Cory Kennedy, Alice Dellal and Irina Lazareanu who are all drawn up in some seriously sassy outfits.

Martnez’s sketches and drawings have appeared in magazines worldwide, including alphabet-inspired titles like V Magazine, H Magazine, GQ and IWC Magazine.

You can feast your eyes on more delightful doodles from Martnez, including portraits and other illustrations of some of the biggest names in pop culture, over on his personal blog, after you’ve checked out our favorite, stylish selections of his sketches in the slideshow above!

All images by Berto Martnez