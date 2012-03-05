Kim Gordon x Surface To Air Spring ’12 Collab Totally Rocks!

Sonic Youth‘s Kim Gordon is unmistakably up there in the awesome-female-rockers bubble with the likes of Debbie Harry, Joan Jett and Patti Smith, to name a few.

That’s why it’s so rad to see to the former Mrs. Thurston Moore team up with boutique brand Surface to Air for a small capsule collection for the spring/summer 2012 season.

The collection includes some great bright orange pieces (very similar to the color you would see on a prison jumpsuit, but we still dig it), tie-dyed tops, a leather jacket, snakeskin boots and a T-shirt with an original poem written by Kim.

It’s definitely not hard for us to say that this is one of the better musician-slash-fashion-label collabos we’ve seen in a while.

Shop the collection now over at the Surface to Air website, and check out this great campaign video, soundtracked by Sonic Youth‘s “Bull In The Heather,” down below: