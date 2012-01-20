Kenzo Pre-Fall 2012 Lookbook: Paisley, Textures & Sportswear

Looks like Opening Ceremony‘s wonder duo Carol Lim and Humberto Leon have knocked it out of the ballpark once againthis time with the Kenzo Pre-Fall 2012 collection.

As the fairly new Creative Directors behind the one part Japanese, one part French designer label, the fashion world has already seen an amazing resurgence of the brand, chock full of youthfulness, color and edge.

For the Pre-Fall 2012 season, Kenzo is taking on heavy use of textured fabrics which we’re all totally in favor for (I’m mean, who doesn’t want to look like a banana-colored fuzzy bear when the temps start to drop? And I’m being serious), along with sophistically cut sportswear pieces and infusing paisley prints into the mix.

Overall, the collection is fun, cute and gives us a glimpse into where the brand is heading. If we could give a high five to Carol and Humberto right now over the Internet, we so would.

Check out the lookbook in the slideshow above!