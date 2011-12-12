Kawaii Kouture: Hello Kitty Graces The Cover Of Elle Taiwan

Today’s “Oh my frackin’ cutness!” moment comes all the way from Taiwan, where the folks over at Elle‘s Taipei office head the genius idea to put cartoon icon Hello Kitty on the cover of their December 2011 issue.

The occasion of getting an international super star like Hello Kitty on the cover is due to the fact that the issue celebrates Elle Taiwan‘s 20th anniversary.

Check out another alternate cover image down below as well as some behind-the-scenes footage (without subtitles or dubbingsorry!) from the editorial spread featuring Ms. Kitty herself.