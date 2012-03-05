Katy Perry, Misshapes Party It Up NYC Style At #PFW (PHOTOS)

The Fashion Twitterverse was a buzzin’ last night about GrandLife’s “This Is NY” semi-annual Paris Fashion Week party with a guest list that included real life smurfette Katy Perry;the model of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2012, Karlie Kloss;our favorite “Boy Wonder” Andrej Pejic, Classy Guy Derek Blasberg, Sebastian Professional Visionary Harley Viera-Newton and tons of other names and faces from New York City’s Downtown scene, along with a few Parisian scenesters that made it onto the dance floor.

Co-hosted by New York designers Billy Reid and Timo Weiland, as well as Manhattan-based PR firm Maguire Steele, Milk Made and ultra-sleek sunglasses brand illesteva, the soire held at trs chic Le Rgine had a fashionable round of faces behind the decks throughout the night, including office favorites The Misshapes, Franco V and of course, the always stylish Ms. Viera-Newton.

To see what you, me and the other 99% who weren’t out at Paris Fashion Week missed, take a browse of the stylish 1% in the slideshow above.

All photos by Joe at BFA.