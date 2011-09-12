Katie Gallagher Paints The Town In Red, Red Blood For Spring

Downtown designer Katie Gallagher launched her spring/summer 2012 collection this past Sunday at Milk Studios in New York’s Meatpacking District. “Red, Red Blood,” the title of the season’s collection, proved to be a significant theme in the designer’s garments as well as the set design for the presentation.

As models came out from behind the backstage curtain, they walked onto a floor set where tall vials filled with faux blood were strategically placed throughout the studio.

For the clothing itself, Gallgher’s garments were limited to only two color block options: black and red. While one would think these moody broody hues would be much better fit for a fall/winter collection, it’s really not surprising considering the designer’s minimalistic, neo-gothic la The Matrix approach to womenswear.

The streetwear appeal and casual fits of the pieces almost made me think that Gallagher had designed the season’s collection with a post-apocalyptic nightlife darling in mind — you know, the type of girl you might find lingering in the Lower East Side at 2 AM…if that area is even still a hotspot after a zombie invasion or a major war with the machines.

(To see some highlights from the Katie Gallagher spring/summer 2012 collection from Sunday, click through the photos in the slideshow above.)