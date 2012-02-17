Karlie Kloss Walks In 10 Years Of London Fashion For Topshop

Over the last 10 years, TOPSHOP has been sponsoring up-and-coming British designers through the British Fashion Council’s NEWGEN scheme. Designers like Christopher Kane, Richard Nicoll and Marios Schwab have all created one-off capsule collections for the British retailer over the last decade.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of TOPSHOP and NEWGEN’s partnership, fashion photographer and director Nick Knight has put together a fashion film short starring Karlie Kloss, who walks it out in designs from previous capsule collections.

In the film, Karlie is also sporting the most recent NEWGEN capsule collection, created by Mary Katrantzou, whose latest line of clothing for TOPSHOP is available today in select stores and online, and is selling out fast.

TOPSHOP also announced today via Twitter that they have signed on to continue to sponsor NEWGEN for the next ten years. Hopefully this means we’ll get another rad fashion flick from Mr. Knight in tens years time too!