Juergen Teller Shoots Homegirl Vivienne Westwood in Kenya

For her autumn/winter 2011 lookbook, British designer Vivienne Westwood headed to Kenya with fashion photographer Juergen Teller to shoot her latest collection. The collection features an array of gold garments, mixed prints and a set of handbags that were produced by the locals in Nairobi.

The handbags in the lookbook are a part of Westwood’s Ethical Fashion Programme collection, where the iconic label has partnered with the International Trade Centre to provide jobs to over 7,000 women in the Kenyan capital, where they learn to create handmade, ethically produced bags for the London-based label. The project is intended to help provide people in one of the world’s poorest economies with actual skills they can use to maintain a living for themselves and their families.

Through the jobs provided by Westwood and her project, these women can send their children to school for them to gain a proper education, help pay for medical expenses and support themselves with other necessities.

The lookbook was shot by photographer and Purple Diary contributor Juergen Teller, who has also shot previous Vivienne Westwood lookbooks in the past, like the ones featuring Dame Westwood and Pamela Anderson goofing around at a laundromat.

Check out images from the latest lookbook in the slideshow above featuring Westwood being her usual cray self, who seems to be totally unaffected by the environment around her, some sweet plaid trousers that I’m now adding to my fall shopping list as well as her typical lookbook eye candy, Westwood Creative Director and husband to the designer, Andreas Kronthaler.

Keep an eye out for the return of Vivienne Westwood’s Buffalo Girl hats which you may remember seeing in the 1983 music video for Malcolm McLaren‘s classic single, “Buffalo Gals.” And if you don’t have any idea what I’m talking about, do yourself a favor and google the video now!