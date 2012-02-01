Jonathan Saunders: 15 Killer Looks From The London Designer

Yesterday morning, the British Fashion Council (BFC) announced that Scottish-born, London-based designer Jonathan Saunders had won the 2012 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund Award (which is like the British equivalent of winning the CFDA award), garnering him 200,000 (about $317,040) and mentorship from top players amongst the industry.

“The BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund is aimed to assist our very exceptional British designers who during the application process show that they have the potential and business acumen to take the development of their brand to the next step and make the transition to progress their business into a commercial global fashion brand,” said Caroline Rush, CEO of the BFC. “The panel felt that this really is Jonathan’s moment and he truly deserves to be the recipient of the fund prize.”

Big kudos to J-Sizzle are definitely in order, as he had some solid competition against him for the award, including popular designers like Mary Katrantzou, Meadham Kirchhoff and Nicholas Kirkwood.

“I’m so happy about winning the fund,” said the award-winning designer. “The last 12 months have been an exciting time for me and my team, and I’m very proud of all their hard work.”

We’ve decided to pay tribute to all of that excellent hard work but putting together a slideshow of some of our favorite Jonathan Saunders looks from over the past few seasons.

From mixed prints, to laser cuts, and even to color-blocking, J-Sizzle is a man who is on top of the latest global fashion trendslike whoa.