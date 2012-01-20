Johnny Ramone Autobiography: A Rock ‘N Roll High School Must

For anyone who has ever loved punk music (or just good rock music in general), the soon-to-be-released autobiography of Ramones’ guitarist Johnny Ramone is a must-read!

Sure to be the definitive book on anything about The Ramones, Commando chronicles the band’s historyfrom the early days, rocking out at the legendary CBGB music venue, to all the way up until their retirement in 1996told in Johnny’s own words.

The book will also feature a foreword by Tommy Ramone, drummer of the four-piece punk band as well as the last living survivor from the band’s original line-up, as well as an epilogue by Lisa Marie-Presley (we’re surprised about that last part also).

Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone will be released in stores and online nationwide on April 2nd, 2012 from Abrams Image for $24.95 with pre-ordered copies available through the Johnny Ramone Army online store. For those who prefer to read books on machines thse days, e-books will be available on Kindle, iPad, Nook, Kobo and Sony Reader as well.