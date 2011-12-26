Jessie J Kills It In Versace For H&M In New ‘Domino’ Video

British pop singer Jessie J‘s latest video for the single “Domino” just dropped on the Information Superhighway today, where the 23-year-old songstress is seen sporting some seriously ferocious looks from head to toe.

At just one quick glance, one can quickly spot some street chic apparel from the likes of Jeremy Scott, House of Holland for Pretty Polly, BOY London and of course, the Versace for H&M cropped bomber jacket, whose full-sized men’s version has seemed to be forever embedded in our brains by trendsetting hip hop star Kanye West via this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Props also go to her serious nail game (check out the rainbow striped as well as the black with gold detailing nail tips), and that great black and gold lip tattoo she’s seen sporting in a few of the shots in the clip.

Take a glance at the music video below and let us know which one of Jessie J’s outfits is your favorite in the comments section underneath!