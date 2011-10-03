Jerry Bouthier’s Paris Fashion Week Playlist: Music Mixers

Known for his amazing mixtapes from the Paris-based music and fashion maison Kitsun, Jerry Bouthier is a DJ who is no stranger to the world of style and sophistication.

Mr. Bouthier has curated the soundtracks for runway presentations of top designers and forward-thinking brands like Matthew Williamson, Peter Jensen, Roksanda Ilincic, Songzio, Jonathan Saunders, Osman and B Store. In addition to working with the great punk dame Vivienne Westwood (acting as a musical advisor for the London-based fashion house), Jerry definitely has an insider’s ear for the latest tastemaking jams coming out of both Paris and London.

To get an idea of what the fashionable folks are dancing to lately in the discothques up in Paris for Fashion Week, we figured he’d be our go-to guy to help put together a playlist of the coolest jams that are being blasted on all the dancefloors.

From glittery, Parisian electro pop to the latest indie rock jams from Down Under, Jerry’s Paris Fashion Week playlist will indeed have you dancing in your Christian Louboutin heels or Rick Owens booties in no time!

Kamp! “Cairo (JBAG remix)”



Jerry says: “This is the last remix of my JBAG project with Andrea Gorgerino — bit of an end-of-the-night anthem.”

Munk “Violent Love (The Twelves Remix – Jerry Bouthier Edit)”



Jerry says: “I have just done a 60-minute mix of all my fave Gomma tracks & remixes. I edited a lot of them for the occasion, and especially love this one.”

Time Bandits “I’m Only Shooting Love”



Jerry says: “Mustang in Bruxelles have just done a wonderful cover of this forgotten 80’s gem. I couldn’t find the duo’s radio mix so here’s the fab original.”

New Navy “Uluwatu”



Jerry says: “The new Australian band, halfway between Two Door Cinema Club and Friendly Fires. And this song is damn catchy.”

JBAG Featuring Louise Prey “X Ray Sex”



Jerry says: “The first JBAG single, I like to describe it as ‘baleariscopop’… still works in my sets.”

Scarlet Fantastic “No Memory”





Jerry says: “An 80’s cult hit that JBAG is about to remix to re-release on our Continental label.”

Peter & The Magician “Twist (Jerry Bouthier edit)”



Jerry says: “My little reconstruction of a great tune — simply fancied the chorus earlier and it works!”

Tiger & Woods “Gin Nation”



Jerry says: “What they do to Imagination’s ‘Music & Lights’ is out of this world, lethal hypnofunk, yay.”

Todd Terje “Ragysh”



Jerry says: “For those late-in-the-night moments — scrumptious.”

Shindu “Happy House”



Jerry says: “Moonlight Matters produced this ace cover of Siouxsie & The Banshees, check out our JBAG remix too.”

