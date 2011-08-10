Jay-Z, Kanye West Team Up With Givenchy For Album Artwork

For the recent release of the brand new, long-awaited collaborative album from rap moguls Jay-Z and Kanye West, House of Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci was given the privilege to design all of the album’s bold and masculine artwork.

The art created for Watch the Throne is both strong and powerful, creating an almost empirical, royal-like essence around the album and the artists, as if to visually represent that both Jay-Z and Kanye West are indeed a pair of kings in today’s hectic music game.

Tisci’s graphics that best represent this idea are the ones that merge the faces of jungle animals with Jay-Z’s and Kanye’s own punims, to clearly symbolize the fierceness and power that both of these artists possess in the industry.

A deluxe version of Watch the Throne is now available through iTunes and includes Tisci’s album artwork in a digital format. If you want to get your hands on a physical copy, you’ll be able to do so starting on August 12th.

To check out all of Tisci’s images from Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne album, be sure to click through the slideshow at the top of the page!