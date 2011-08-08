Izzy Tuason is Fashion’s Next ‘It’ Blogger: Scene Shapers

Izzy Tuason is a fashion blogger. So what?

With there being a million or so plus fashion bloggers out in the blogosphere today, it’s hard to stumble onto a blog that sticks out from the rest of the lot.

But thanks to Izzy’s smart, fun and pretty easy-to-do DIY tips for men (and daring ladies), inside scoops on the latest up-and-coming designers and his self-style portraits featuring tailored bespoke suits from his hometown of Manila, The Dandy Project blog shows a glimpse into the life of a Manila ex-pat, trying to hold his own on the fast-paced streets of New York.

Through his blog, Izzy showcases his unique custom-made shirts, trousers and jackets as well as showing off his chic vintage finds from all over. His own personal style is minimal yet rich in depth. It’s easy for anyone to notice that Izzy’s look is definitely more refined and tailored (hence the “Dandy” in the blog title) then some other male bloggers, but with an Eurasian pizzazz.

What also makes him stick out from some other bloggers is that he actually has an awesome personality and is really fun to hang out with (in other words, he doesn’t like to obnoxiously talk about himself all the time, like some bloggers I’m not going to mention…)

Izzy Tuason is a real person, working his butt off to make a name for himself in a city and an industry he absolutely adores, without much handouts being given to him. Now that’s a sign of true dedication and an example of how worthy this “Dandy” is to be the fashion blogosphere‘s next superstar.