Is This ‘Fashion-Forward’ Art By A Model Worth Raving About?

Argentine model Naomi Preizler has found a novel way to spend her time backstage at shows or waiting to be seen at castings. Instead of plugging in to her iPod or flipping through a magazine, she draws. Preizler makes quick sketches of other models, clothing and general backstage activity, and she’s getting some serious attention for it.

Her art has been featured inside Argentine Harper’s Bazaar and Harvey Nichols recently asked her to illustrate its spring/summer 2012 press book.

The 21-year-old has walked in shows for Alexander Wang, Chanel, Givenchy and Balenciaga, and has appeared in Vogue Italia, Interview and Love. Her pieces are reminiscent of that of a courtroom sketch artist, and give us a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the fashion industry, from a model’s perspective.

She has to make her sketches quick because the models move around backstage, and sometimes she leaves her drawings unfinished, liking the way they look just like that. Other times, she’ll flesh out her work with paint, using vibrant, exaggerated colors that give her work a distinctive, carnivalesque look.

For fashion fans, it’s nice to see Preizler’s unique perspective through her playful artwork, but if the field were crowded with other models who also enjoyed to draw, one wonders if the hype surrounding her drawings would be the same.

Is Preizler's artwork worth the rave reviews?

[Images courtesy of Telegraph]