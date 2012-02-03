Is Rising Singing Star Lianne La Havas Fashion’s Next Muse?

Watching London’s latest singing-star-in-the-making Lianne La Havas belt out some serious tunes and rock some even more serious duds in her music video for the track “Forget,” there’s no denying the fact that this girl has some really solid style (or at least an amazing stylist).

We love the fact that even though Lianne La Havas might not have the same body type as say Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine or Lana Del Rey, she’s still rocking some very fashionable gear and wears it quite well.

The graphic and embellish loaded collared shirts look ace on her, and her bubble skirts are too fun to not love them!

Lianne La Havas definitely has the potential to be the fashion industry’s next muse, and we can’t wait till the rest of the fashion world wakes up to this fact.