Instagram Your Way Through Art School With CanvasPop

If you’re like us kids here at StyleCaster who are iPhone obsessed, then you probably know of our favorite go-to iPhone application that goes by the name of Instagram.

The application allows you to take sweet, retro-looking snapshots straight from your iPhone, and share with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and other social media sites of the like.

But if you’re looking to show off your Instagram images offline, say right in your own home, then why not check out CanvasPop?

CanvasPop takes your Instagram images, and prints them onto 12″ x 12″ or 20″ x 20″ canvases with your choice between a white or black border to surround the image.

Sounds pretty easy, right? You can get instant art just by utilizing your Instagram snapswhat’s not to love about that?!

Canvases start right now at $29.95 each, which means you can add a little art to your home without breaking the bank. Plus, with prices low as these, they don’t make bad gift ideas either!

Head over to CanvasPop right now to get your Instagram prints in your hands before the holidays!

[via HIGHSNOBIETY]