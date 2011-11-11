Indie Band Seventeen Evergreen Wins Us Over With Knit-Bombs

First bikes, lampposts, and sometimes even trees, but now Seventeen Evergreen has created an entire underground knit-bombed society in their latest music video for “Polarity Song.” It’s a wooly landscape that fails to muffle the San Francisco duo’s vibrant sound, and we have a feeling that their cloth-mummified cult will continue to grow.

Caleb Pate and Nephi Evans formed Seventeen Evergreen and released their first album Life Embarrasses Me On Planet Earth back in 2005. A few singles followed in 2007, but we haven’t heard much from them since the experimental rock that poured out of the debut album.

But with this fantastically colorful video, Seventeen Evergreen had found a perfect (and entertaining) way to announce their return back into the music biz.

The duo plans to release their next full-length album in February, and give us the warmly-wrapped “Polarity Song” as an enticing teaser. The song bounces with dirty synths and provocative vocals, and rings with a catchy chorus.

Next time I’m wandering around the local Salvation Army, I certainly hope to be abducted by the knitted cult and join in on the secret shin dig.