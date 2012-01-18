Incase Releases Color-Changing Thermo Snap Case For iPhone

Remember those thermochromatic shirts that used to be popular back in the day (and were also more recently revived by international retailer American Apparel)?

Well, looks like the geniuses over at tech accessory brand Incase had the smarts to apply that same scientific know-how to iPhone cases! Pretty cool, eh? We think so too.

The Thermo Snap Case from Incase features a durable hardshell construction in a slim, minimal design, and changes white (or at least light-pinkish) when the heat from your hand is touching the case.

It’s a fun and unique way to protect your iPhone, but just be sure to not slap your iPhone to get instant color changes, say like when you did with those T-shirts.

At the moment, the only color available is in pink, but hopefully soon Incase will be rolling out with a few more options (we’ve got out fingers crossed for purple, blue & black).

The Thermo Snap Case for iPhone 4S/iPhone 4 is now available through Incase’s website.

[via Highsnobiety]