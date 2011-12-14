Iconic BOY London Drops New Duds, Perfect For Girls Too!

Iconic cult label BOY London just launched their latest line of street-wear duds, which feature the iconic “BOY” typeface on a handful of black and white tees, tank tops, sweaters, leggings and baseball caps.

While these styles come in a male/unisex fit, BOY London has also become a fixture for a few of the ladies out there, including celebs like Rihanna and Jessie J.

For gals looking to get their BOY on, I suggest investing some bread in a pair of the printed leggings in black and matching printed sweater in white to get a comfortable ensemble that is sure going to get you some attention this season.

Be sure to check out the range in the slideshow above, and head over to the BOY London website to purchase these bad boys.