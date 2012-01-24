HUDSON Jeans’ Loulou Pant Is A Club Essential For 2012

Is it wrong to start planning outfits for spring and summer events like some of our favorite music festivalsSXSW and Coachella, or even just a regular night of hitting up the clubs when the weather gets warmer? My vote is for no.

With next season’s arrivals slowly filing into some of our favorite boutiques and websites, it’s hard not to!

One thing’s for sure, after checking out the newest fashion film from HUDSON Jeans, you’ll definitely want to break out the bandeau bras and glow-in-the-dark nail polishes and have your own blacklight party right from the comfort of your own room.

The fashion film features the brand new Loulou pant, a cropped skinny denim that comes in three options: Dark Navy with Phosphorescent Orange stripe, Burgundy with Phosphorescent Pink and Olive withPhosphorescentYellow. Loulouis inspired by Yves Saint Laurent‘s museLouloude la Failais, and mixes the tailored sophisticated of Le Smoking “tuxedo” suit with a phosphorescent color palette.

It’s the perfect pant option if you’re ever invited to a high-society ravebig emphasis on if.

Check out the fashion film for yourself down below, and let us know if you’re feeling the Loulou pant (or not) in the comments section underneath.