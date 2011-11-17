Hudson Follows Stop-Motion Craze With ‘Against the Grain’

Last week, the Australian collaboration of musician Hudson and filmmaker Dropbear (a.k.a. Jonathon Chong) created quite the hype among the Internet’s many stop-motion fans. It seems lately there has been a competition to stop-animate the most bizarre thingsbeards, post-it notes, Rubik’s cubes, and now it’s pencils.

Dropbear gives the wooden sticks an unimaginable grace as they twist and twirl to the music. Why hasn’t anyone used pencils like this before!?

The Huffington Post labeled Hudson’s video as “another case of a song being outstaged by its video,” but surely this is only because the video is absolutely fantastic.

“Against the Grain” from Hudson’s EP Open Up Slowly is a warm song of ticking folk noise, and we certainly feel like the music justifies a 100 hours of moving pencils in a dark room.

The collaboration has caught the eyes of the public, and we’re excited to see what Hudson and Dropbear can produce on their own in the near future. In the mean time, check out and rewatch (and rewatch again) the video below: