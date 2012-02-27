Hottie Alert: Actor Ethan Peck Is Our Latest Boy Crush

Ethan Peck has been slowly building his reputation as a teen heartthrob. Peck, yes as in Gregory’s grandson, previously played Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger’s movie role) in the TV series 10 Things I Hate About You. Next up, Ethan will star as Prince Maxon in the new CW series The Selection, a show about several girls selected via lottery to compete for the affections of the handsome prince (yeah, seriously).

Ethan certainly has developed a solid TV resume, though there’s no way of knowing if his career will one day emulate that of his Academy Award-winning grandfather who starred in classic films like To Kill A Mockingbird and Roman Holiday, in which Gregory was something of a heartthrob himself.

If you haven’t seen 10 Things I Hate About You (the TV show), you may be surprised to learn that there’s a good chance you’ve seen Ethan in his capacity as a love interest at least once before. He appeared in one of our favorite Olsen Twins flicks, Passport to Paris, as Michel, one of the French boys that stole the twins’ hearts after riding up on mopeds and proffering roses.

I know, I knowwe all thought that French accent was authentic when we watched him on our television screens back in 1999, but alas, that’s just Ethan’s good acting.

Another fun fact? He has the distinction of being Mary-Kate’s first on-screen kiss. A solid resume, indeed.

In the CW’s The Selection, which has been enjoying comparisons to The Hunger Games, Ethan will star opposite Aimee Teegarden from Friday Night Lights. No word yet on when this futuristic show will hit TV screens, so in the meantime, look for Ethan in a variety of film projects (you might have just recently caught him alongside Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried in the adventure flick In Time).

Ethan Peck has definitely come a long way from faux French accents and Mary-Kate’s first kiss.

