Holy Ghost’s 9 Favorite Karaoke Songs To Bust Out To

You probably know Brooklynites Alex Frankel and Nick Millhiser better as the musical duo Holy Ghost! off of DFA Records (the same record company that was home to the now retired LCD Soundsystem).

We caught up with the two indie-electro hitmakers this week during American Rag’s launch party for their new “It” girl campaign featuring the host of MTV’s 10 on Top, Lenay Dunn.

Instead of asking the usual round of Q’s, we wanted to find out the really juicy gossip from the talented duotheir ultimate playlist of songs to sing to at a karaoke bar, of course.

From a pop classic by Madonna to a hip hop hit from the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy, the 9 tracks down below listed by Holy Ghost! make a perfect karaoke playlist for anyone who isn’t afraid to sing off-key.

The Smiths “This Charming Man”

Puff Daddy and Ma$e “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems”

Digital Underground “Humpty Dance”

Madonna “Dress You Up”

Nelly “Country Grammar (Hot…)”

LCD Soundsystem “Losing My Edge”

Alessi Brothers “Saving The Day” (from the Ghostbusters soundtrack)

Talking Heads “Burning Down The House”

Britney Spears “Boys”