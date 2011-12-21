Holy Ghost! Gets Down With LCD Soundsystem: Buzz Cut

Holy Ghost!‘s latest video for the new track “I Wanted To Tell Her” is awesome for the following reasons below:

1. The video is set up as a movie trailer for a fictional, low-budget 80’s teen flick – instant rad points for that.

2. LCD Soundsystem‘s Nancy Whang and Jay Green are on the track and the video, as well as The Juan Maclean.

3. Did you see those super sweet and super unexpected BMX moves? Totes maje!

The brains behind this video is director Ben Fries of Deadhorse Films who has teamed up with Holy Ghost! in the past for previous music videos for jams like “Wait & See,” “Hold My Breath,” “I Know I Hear,” and “I Will Come Back.”

