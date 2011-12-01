A Holiday Hair Do: A Billowy Bouffant À La Rachel McAdams

For the holidays, celebrity stylist and Sebastian Professional Design Team Member Thomas Dunkin favors a soft, retro coif exuding glitz and glamour — much like the style he created for Rachel McAdams‘s red carpet appearance at the Berlin premiere of Morning Glory back in January.

An undeniably chic ‘do reminiscent of the 1940s, this look adds panache to any holiday ensemble. Thomas shares his signature product cocktailing with StyleCaster to help execute holiday-perfect high hair for all you beauty junkies out there!

Style Cocktail:

Wash hair with Light Shampoo and Conditioner for weightless, balanced conditioning and shine. Spread Potion 9 through the lengths of damp hair for renewed shine and manageablity. Spray Volupt Spray to the roots of damp hair for hair-raising volume. Blow-dry hair with a round brush. . Set hair with small velcro rollers, holding each section vertically away from the head for maximum volume. Once cooled, remove rollers and twist the sides and back section into a classic French twist, exaggerating height at the top. Curl 2-inch sections of hair throughout the entire head with a medium-sized curling iron. Once all of the hair is curled, brush through and spray with a generous amount of Shaper to keep the updo in tact.

Products Used:

Light Shampoo and Conditioner: Weightless Shine Shampoo & Conditioner, $12.95 & $13.95

Potion 9: Wearable Styling Treatment, $16.95

Volupt Spray: Volume-building spray-gel, $19.95

Shaper Hairspray: Touchable Extra-Hold Hairspray, $16.95