Holiday Gift Guide: Stuff Your Stockings With Retro Finds

While vintage items are highly sought after, mildew smells and worse for wear appearances are not. Thankfully, some of our favorite gifts to give this season feature retro packaging without the downside!

These gifts, which make perfect stocking stuffers, have old-fashioned packaging with brand new goods inside. Score!

From books redesigned with a throwback flare, to bath essentials wrapped in antiquity, these nostalgic looking gifts are sure to make your family and friends dream of “the good ol’ days.”

Click through the slideshow above for our favorite retro looking gifts to give this season.