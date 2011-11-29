StyleCaster
Share

Holiday Gift Guide: Stuff Your Stockings With Retro Finds

What's hot
StyleCaster

Holiday Gift Guide: Stuff Your Stockings With Retro Finds

Kate
by
Holiday Gift Guide: Stuff Your Stockings With Retro Finds
8 Start slideshow

While vintage items are highly sought after, mildew smells and worse for wear appearances are not. Thankfully, some of our favorite gifts to give this season feature retro packaging without the downside!

These gifts, which make perfect stocking stuffers, have old-fashioned packaging with brand new goods inside. Score!

From books redesigned with a throwback flare, to bath essentials wrapped in antiquity, these nostalgic looking gifts are sure to make your family and friends dream of “the good ol’ days.”

Click through the slideshow above for our favorite retro looking gifts to give this season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Bag Balm Salve, $8.99, at CVS

Hammond's Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa, $7.95, at Hammond's Candy

Mason Pearson Hairbrush, $55, at Urban Outfitters

Penguin Classics designed by Coralie Bickford-Smith, $20 each, at Penguin Books

Marvis Toothpaste in Amarelli Licorice, $10.50, at C.O. Bigelow

Charades Games, $12, at Restoration Hardware

Alighiero Campostrini Soap in Olive Oil and Tomato Leaf, $9, at C.O. Bigelow

Next slideshow starts in 10s

8 Artists You Shouldn’t Miss At Art Basel Miami 2011

8 Artists You Shouldn’t Miss At Art Basel Miami 2011

Promoted Stories

share