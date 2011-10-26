H&M Set To Release ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ Line

It only makes sense for Swedish retail powerhouse H&M to team up with the folks behind the soon-to-be-released Hollywood remake Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. After all, the story is set in Sweden (also home to beautiful blonde people, IKEA, meatballs, etc.)

The 30-piece collection is inspired by the “anti-heroine” of the plot, Lisbeth Salander (played awesomely in the orginal by Noomi Rapace), whose own style is characterized by a gritty, worn-in look, filled with dark-colored urban wear befitting a punk cyber geek with major daddy issues.

“Salander’s look is very real and very lived in, with pieces that her character has worn for a long time, like her jackets that act as her armour to shield her from the world. I wanted the collection to have the essence and strength of Salander, with a fashion edge, and I’m pleased with the result! My goal is for women to find pieces in it that they love and then mix them with their own wardrobe to create their own personal style,” says Trish Summerville, costume designer for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

The line will include look-defining staples for Salander such as ripped skinny jeans and tight leather pants, leather jackets, hoodies and draped cardigans. Accessories will also be available from the collaboration such as snoods, battered backpacks, tribal earrings and footwear.

While the idea of dressing up like the super-smart and super badass Salander might sound like a good costume suggestion for Halloween, the collection won’t be available until December 14 in H&M Divided departments in over 175 H&M stores worldwide. But on November 28th, the line will first make a home at uber trendy Paris boutique colette (and guess whatthey do international shipping!)

Though, we’re pretty sure that if you swing by the mega-retailer this week you’ll still manage to find some rough and tough street wear –just don’t forget to rock that ‘tude!