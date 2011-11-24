Henry Holland’s ‘Dream Team’: Aggy, Pixie & Eliza Do Rihanna

What do you get when you mix some of Britain’s top models; have them roaming around a rooftop, a dark corner of a bar and a stripper pole against a soundtrack comprised of an acoustic cover of Rihanna’s “Only Girl In The World”?

Why, you get the latest short fashion film from House of Holland, of course!

In honor of InStyle UK‘s 10th anniversary, British designer Henry Holland and company put together a little short film featuring some of his favorite muses (and some of fashion’s biggest “It” girls today) including Agyness Deyn, Pixie Geldof and Eliza Cummings.

Rocking out in Henry Holland garb from previous and current collections, the girls look effortlessly cool and sexy, and well, girly (but in a PG-13 way). We’re also getting a lot of Jamie Lee Curtis circa the scene in 1994’s True Lies with her and the bed post from Eliza Cummings, mainly due in part to the slicked back bob and tight mini-dresses she works the pole with.

Check out the film for yourself down below, and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath!