Hello Kitty Kicks The Cuteness Factor Up To Eleven

Is it just me or is Hello Kitty just about everywhere these days?

After blowing up the cover of this month’s issue of Elle Taiwan, the friendly feline’s face will now be gracing a new model of sneakers from Japanese independent sneaker brand UBIQ (which is also affiliated with the amazing sneaker boutique in Philadelphia).

Clearly taking a page from Jeremy Scott‘s sneaker collabs with Adidas (see his panda sneakers), these new all-white kicks from UBIQ will feature Hello Kitty’s soft face on the top of the tongue, with two little arms and hands at the sides.

The Hello Kitty x UBIQ Fatima Mascot sneaks are available for pre-order until December 21st at online boutique Chapter World (though be prepared to hit up Google Translator unless you’re fluent in Japanese), and are going for about $202 USD each. Available in ladies sizes only, these hot steppers will be shipping out late January 2012.

Will you be saving up your holiday cash for a pair of this fancy footwear? Let us know in the comments section below!

[via Trendhunter]