Hello Kitty Gets a Cinematic Makeover at Sephora

For the upcoming holiday season, looks like Hello Kitty is getting quite a chic and sophisticated makeover thanks to the folks over at Sephora.

The super kawaii cartoon kitten has traded in her anime-friendly packaging for something a little bit more sleek and sexy with the latest Hello Kitty Noir Holiday 2011 collection.

The range of beauty products (from makeup palettes to hair brushes) takes on inspiration from the days of old Hollywood, invoking a sense of dramatic glamour while playing up a classic vixen palette than includes black, white and red.

The Noir collection includes a mix of exclusive and limited edition items, now available at Sephora.

Check out some of our favorite Noir goodies in the slideshow above, all of which are sure to be purr-fect gifts for your favorite beauty addicts come this December!