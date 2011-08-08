Hear It Here: Kanye West & Jay-Z Release ‘Watch the Throne’

Headline-making modern rap pioneers Kanye West and Jay-Z released their much-anticipated collaborated album today, titled Watch The Throne. Fans of the two superstars have been waiting for almost a year for this historical musical release, thanks to much protection around the album to prevent it from being leaked on to the Internet.

Whoever thought of the idea to have tightly secured listening sessions, continually pushing back the release date and giving the engineer a crazy expensive watch was really a genius!

A deluxe version of thealbum is now exclusively available on iTunes and includes four bonus tracks. For all you CD music listeners out there, you’ll have to wait till August 12th to purchase your hard copy from a Best Buy near you.

Kanye and Jay-Z be going on tour starting this October to promote the brand new release, with pre-sale tickets already available as of Friday from Ticketmaster.

Listen and download “No Church In The Wild (featuring Frank Ocean),” the first track from the brand new LP, in its full glory below: