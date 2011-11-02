Harley Viera Newton Loves Sebastian Professional’s Potion 9!

Want to know a little secret about Sebastian Professional Visionary Harley Viera Newton?

She is one big fan of Sebastian Professional’s wearable styling treatment, Potion 9!

It’s no surprise then that Sebastian Professional choose her to be a part of their Potion 9 shoot, shot at Pier 59 Studios in New York City.

While busy making a name for herself in the music and modeling scenes, Harley graduated with honors from NYU’s Gallatin School with a double major in Egyptology and Social Science. With quite the impressive range of complex interests and talents, it’s no wonder Sebastian Professional has named this master multi-tasker with enviable style and whip-sharp smarts the face of its most versatile styler, Potion 9.

“It’s just really cool to be the brand ambassador for Sebastian Professional,” Harley comments. “It’s exciting that I’m now the new face of Sebastian Potion 9 because I like this product personally and I’ve had Sebastian in my bathroom for years!”

Check out the behind-the-scenes footage in the video below featuring Harley Viera Newton sporting a few boundary-breaking hairdos, thanks to the team at Sebastian Professional!