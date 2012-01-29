Harley Viera, DanniJo & More Toast To Infinite Possibilities

So, did you notice StyleCaster’s cover story, “Infinite Possibilities,” which we created in collaboration with Sebastian Professional? Pretty fun, right?

You know what was also fun; celebrating the launch of this whole collaboration with Sebastian Professional, NYLON Magazine and about 1,000 of our closest friends at Darby Downstairs this past Wednesday, in Downtown New York City.

Here in rainy, brisk, January-ish New York, Wednesday is certainly the new Friday. In crunch time leading up to NYFW, we all need an excuse to let our hair down mid-week.

Thanks to the magnificent team at The Magnolia Photo Booth Company, StyleCaster’s party-rockers were able to literally do just that…and make a tag-able Kodak moment out of it.

At the launch party for our “Infinite Possibilities” editorial, attendees like DanniJo duo Danni and Jodie Snyder, ManRepeller Leandra Medine and DJ-slash-Sebastian-Professional-Visionary Harley Viera Newton all had the chance to hop in front of a photo booth smack dab in the middle of Darby Downstairs. Even dashing dudes like the oh-so creative Nicholas Routzen and fellow photographers Antwan Duncan and Ben Fink Shapiro posed for the pop-up paparazzi.

Who could also forget to mention that Sebastian Professional Stylists Thomas Dunkin, Anthony Cole and Michelle Lee, as well as one of our “Infinite Possibilties” winners, Paige Hancock, had all made appearances at Wednesday night’s festivities as well.

With so many established experts and lively trendsetters in attendance, we’re glad there were enough photographers in the house to capture a few excellent party snaps during the night.

Be sure to check out the slideshow above to see images caught by our own photog Spencer Wohlrab, along with a few of our favorite photo booth candids, courtesy of The Magnolia Photo Booth Company.