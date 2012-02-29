Happy Leap Day! Jam Out And Jump Up To These 7 Songs

February 29th only comes around once every four years, so what better way to celebrate it than by starting up a midday dance party?!

While there aren’t too many songs out there that have to do with leaping, there are definitely tons of jams in the musical universe that have to do with jumping.

With a mix of new school tunes and old school ditties, our seven-song list down below will have you fer shur “Jumpin’, Jumpin'” right our of your seat, as you show off your high-quality dance moves that would even give Napoleon Dynamite a run for his tater-tot-buying money.

Lil’ Kim “The Jump Off”

Van Halen “Jump”

Pointer Sisters “Jump (For My Love)”

Kris Kross “Jump”

Destiny’s Child “Jumpin’, Jumpin'”

Madonna “Jump”

House of Pain “Jump Around”