Happy Australia Day! Meet 6 Fashion Labels From Down Under

Susie G
Happy Australia Day!

What better way to celebrate the holiday by getting a head-start on your spring wardrobe by shopping from some Australian-based labels?!

From casual streetwear to graphic-covered swimsuits to edgy cocktail dresses, the clothing options and style varieties hailing from this sub-continent are endless!

With cities like Melbourne and Sydney already making their presence felt on the international fashion community, you can totally expect to see more and more Australian-based labels making their way into your favorite boutiques and shopping sites.

To help point you in the right direction, we’ve put together a list of a few brands from Down Under in the slideshow above. Take a peek through our picks, and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section down below!

HARVEY - Vintage inspired dresses that you can rock from day to night

Lisa Maree - These knitted swimwear pieces take a fashionable (and sporty) twist on boho chic

Maurie & Eve - Clean lines, tailored cuts and graphic prints will have you thinking that Maurie & Eve hail from Paris or Milan instead of Sydney!

Suboo - Fun, flirty vacation wear that will up the cuteness factor for anyone's resort wardrobe

We Are Handsome - Graphic-printed swimsuitsneed we say more?

Friend Of Mine - Edgy meets subtle refinement from this Australian label, with pieces that are perfect for any street style maven!

