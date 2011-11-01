Halloween Style Standoff: Anja Rubik Versus Byrdie Bell

If there is one thing I learned after this year’s Halloween weekend (yes, that is actually a thing now), it would be that models love Halloween.

From V Magazine‘s recent Halloween party that tied in with the release of their upcoming Models Issue, to Heidi Klum‘s annual celeb-filled costume fte held this year at the Dream Downtown’s PH-D in New York City, and to even Miranda Kerr‘s circus-themed bonanza at the CATCH Roof held also in the Big Apple, the one holiday that models just can’t seem to get enough of would have to be Halloween.

Looks like Kayne West also picked up on this same observation, as he got model Anja Rubik (the same model that opened his Paris Fashion Week debut) to co-host his private Halloween bash held at The Darby in New York City’s Meatpacking District.

Not to be outdone, actress and model (and one of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers) Byrdie Bell was partying it up last night as well at the The Electric Room and Dream Gallery inside the Dream Downtown for another private party hosted by nightlife king Nur Khan, One Management’s Scott Lipps and Milk Studios‘ Mazdack Rassi (all who are which no strangers to being surround by models on a daily basis).

With the two costumed blonde bombshells both hitting the town last night, who do you think pulled off a better Halloween looka gypsy Anja Rubik or Byrdie “Butterfly” Bell?

